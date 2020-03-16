March 1945
Every homemaker in Goodhue County is urged to salvage all waste fat possible to help head off a shortage that may seriously hinder the progress of the war effort. Besides being used as explosives in the war, waste fats are needed in making protective coatings for ships and tanks and other supplies of war.
The local winners of the American Legion essay contest were announced. They are Olive Helland and Patricia Dyrdahl, whose essays will be sent to the State Contest. The subject of the contest was, “Thomas Jefferson, His Contribution to American Democracy.”
March 1960
Four Kenyon High School students participated in the District 4 Speech Contest at West Concord. Stephanie Voxland and Beth Peterson will advance to the Regional Contest. Also competing were Theoline Quamme and Ronald Raabolle.
Dennis Olson and Fred Barsness averaged over ten points a game during the 1959-1960 Kenyon High School basketball season to top Viking scorers. Olson was the leading scorer with 217 points and Barsness was second with 202 points.
March 1970
For the first time in Kenyon High School Basketball history, a team will be playing in the State Tournament. The Vikings reached the tournament when they defeated Red Wing 59-57 in the Region 1 final.
The Kenyon players are decked out in new blazers, which are being purchased for the school by interested citizens. The donation containers are located in many Kenyon stores. The blazers will remain the property of the school and have arrived in time to be worn at the State Tournament by the Region 1 Champions.