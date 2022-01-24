...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Before a crowd that filled the high school auditorium to capacity, Miss Mardell Kindseth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albin Kindseth and telephone operator at the local exchange, was crowned Kenyon Fire Queen. Runners-up were Miss Mary Hoverstad and Miss JoAnn Halseth. The coronation climaxed the Lions Club Minstrel Show, which featured local talent.
From the Viking-Hi Lites: “Freshmen, at our class meeting, the dues you voted on were $0.75 a member. Please bring your dues to Benoyne Greseth or Mrs. Callister. We can’t sponsor any activities unless we have some money in the treasury.
January 1962
Diane Holly Severson of Kenyon is one of eleven candidates for the title of “Fair Lady” of the Winona State College Winter Carnival. Miss Severson is a freshman at Winona State College, where she is taking a course in elementary education.
Acting postmaster Virgil Buffington announced Don Gifford will transfer from local carrier to Rural Route 3 carrier. Debs Kindseth will be the Rural Route 1 carrier. With Gifford taking a rural route, Jim Frigaard will move up to the city carrier.
January 1972
The Kenyon High School Wrestling team completes its most successful campaign since the sport was started here, and now heads into the HVL Conference and District 4 Tournament competition with a seven and six record. They will have to wrestle without 112-pound junior Kevin Gunhus, who injured his knee against Janesville.
Those on the Kenyon High School Second Quarter Honor Roll include Grade 12 Joe Murry, Eddie Thomas, Toshiaki Yoshida; Grade 11 Tim Bauer, Debbie Broin, Susan Herrlich, Virginia Hughes, David Jorstad, Pat Nerud, Marna Skaar; Grade 10 Neal Mundahl, Mary Rumpho; Grade 9 Heidi Dierking, Kim Hildebrandt; Grade 8 Debbie Langemo, Karen Mork. Peggy Ostlund, Elaine Parsons; Grade 7 Steven Brodd, Cindy Derscheid, Cynthia Jacobson, Julie Schwake, Debra Sibley, Melinda Skaar.