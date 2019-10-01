September 1944
Kenyon School News senior personality. This girl plays in the band and is a drum majorette. Her favorite subject is a certain Moland boy who graduated last year. Her favorite movie is the “The Sullivans” and her favorite movie stars are Ann Baxter and William Eythe. Her pet peeve is staying home on Sunday nights. Who is this person? It is Audrey Kindseth.
Dedication of the new St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kenyon will be held on Fri. morning. Archbishop John Gregory Murray, of the St. Paul Diocese, will dedicate and bless the church at services which are open to the public.
September 1959
Work has started on Cole’s Mobile Home Park located one half block east in the Industrial Park. The Park will have accommodations for five mobile homes. Frigaard Construction, Ugland Construction and Clark Hardware will be doing the work.
The first of the 1960 line of new car models will go on display this weekend. F. H. Held Garage will show the Chevrolet and the new Corvair, General Motors small car with the engine in the rear. At Mahlman Motors the public can see the new 1960 Pontiacs.
September 1969
Homecoming “69” preparations are well under way. Coronation starts the celebration with the crowning of the 1969 Homecoming Queen. 1968 Queen Debbie Bergh will bestow the honor upon three senior candidates, Jan Fleming, Merry Finseth or Doreen Wille. Honor guards will be football captains Dale Quam, Greg Canton, and Tom Arndt. Rick Bergh and Mark Huseth will escort the senior attendants. Debbie Jo Gunderson, the junior attendant, will be escorted by Rick Galley. The sophomore attendant is Jackie Bergh who will be escorted by Dave Anderson. Mark Walker and Kendall Houglum will serve as emcees for the evening.
Ground breaking ceremonies for a new education building took place at Vang Lutheran Church. Architect for the new building to be attached to the south side of the church is Robert Quanbeck and the contractor is Austin Brekken.