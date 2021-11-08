As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30
Faribault
Monday, Nov. 22 — Noon to 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
Northfield
Wednesday, Nov. 24 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Friday, Nov. 26 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E.
Saturday, Nov. 27 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St.
Red Wing
Monday, Nov. 22 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 434 Main St.
Welch
Thursday, Nov. 18 — 1 to 7 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Center, 15235 Norelius Road
Friday, Nov. 19 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Center, 15235 Norelius Road