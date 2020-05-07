Goodhue County staff are continuing to work and keep Minnesota safe by coordinating efforts to provide essential services and information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, the County Board approved a Property Tax Abatement Penalty Program to mitigate the negative effects and economic impact COVID-19 has had on some Goodhue County property tax owners and businesses.
Applications for Property Tax Abatement of Penalty must be received by Goodhue County by May 31, 2020. Approved applicants shall receive a tax abatement through June 30, 2020 at which time all property taxes are due to be paid.
For more information on the Property Tax Abatement of Penalty Program and for a copy of the application, visit co.goodhue.mn.us/649/Finance-Taxpayer-Services.
