On Nov. 19, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded nine arts organizations grants as follows:
• Anderson Center for Interdisciplinary Studies received a $600 Arts Management Training Grant for the Alliance of Artist Communities National Conference.
• ArtReach received a $10,000 Arts & Cultural Heritage grant for Art for All 2020.
• Cannon Arts Board received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
• Cannon Falls Community Band received a $1,600 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Cannon Falls Community Band 2020 Free Concerts.
• Goodhue County 4-H Federation received a $3,450 Arts & Cultural Heritage grant for 4-H Missoula Children's Theatre Presentation.
• Lake City Minnesota 150th Celebration received a $2,960 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Lake City 150th Community Quilt.
• Minnesota State Fiddlers Association received a $1,550 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Upper Midwest Folk Fiddle Fest.
• Red Cottage Montessori School received a $2,085 School Residency grant for Montessori & Music in Early Childhood.
• Red Wing Art Association received a $10,000 Arts & Cultural Heritage grant for 2020 Red Wing Arts Plein Air.