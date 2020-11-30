December 1945
From the Kenyon HiLites: All servicemen are welcome back in the halls of Kenyon High School. Those seen in the halls so far are Bobby Carlow, who came home on Tuesday, “Sugar” Kispert got home on Wednesday, and Cliff Hjermstad got home the day before Thanksgiving.
Eight more discharged servicemen of World War II were accepted as members of VFW Post 141. They are Rudolph Voxland, Gerhard Voxland, Leonard Vold, Melvin Golden, Sanford Germundson, Melvin Voxland, Owen Voxland, and Alden Banks.
December 1960
Coach Al Wold’s cagers opened the season with an impressive 55 to 39 win over West Concord.
Sophomore forward Steve Sands 14 points led the Vikings. Fred Barsness and Ben Danielson each had 13 points, and Lloyd Kispert contributed 11 points in the victory.
The First Lutheran Senior Luther League presented the “Banners of the Cross.” Taking part in the program were Gary Strandemo, Donald Ersland, Richard Overholt, Kendall Ellingson, Fred Barsness, Mary Gates, Judy Huseth, Diane Hoidahl, Marilyn Quam, Dianne Severson, Mary Dalbotten, Diane Tollefson, Ben Danielson, Helen Luebke, Sue Albright and Anita Broin.
December 1970
Ruth Odegaard, a member of the Kenyon High School Aviation Class, was a delegate to the Minnesota Flight Seminar for Youth in Minneapolis. The seminar provided new insights into the numerous careers available in the field of aviation.
Former Vikings Brian Nystuen and Phil Maring are playing basketball for college teams.
Nystuen, a junior at Winona State, is a member of the Warrior squad. Maring is a member of the freshman squad at Concordia College in Moorhead. Also, Harris Haugen is one of the student managers for the Winona State team.