Dale Lutheran Church holds its Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Lunch, baked goods/fresh produce for sale & quilt raffle. Dale is located 6 miles east of Kenyon on County Road 12. Everyone is welcome.
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
