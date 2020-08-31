September 1945
DDT, the new insecticide recently released for civilian use, is a potent poison, and there is a great deal about it that is still unknown, according to the Division of Entomology and Economic Zoology at the University of Minnesota.
Hardy Foss, who started the season as a utility man and finished up as a regular for the local baseball team, topped the Southeastern Minnesota League batters with a .417 batting average.
September 1960
H. L. Sonsteng is the new Kenyon High School principal replacing Phillip DeWolfe in that position. Sonsteng comes here after serving four years as a principal in Hector, Minneosta. Before that, he was a principal at Rushford, Minnesota.
An offer by Ruben Maisel to deed to the village property for a street at Riverside Park on the north side of the Zumbro River was presented to the village council. If the town acquires the Maisel property, an entrance to Riverside Park would be created and possibly further the extension of a street to Trondheim Road, providing another access to that part of town.
September 1970
Students from this area attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, include Greg Canton, Mary Gail Flom, Mark Huseth, Phil Maring, Dale Quam, Dan Quam, Julie Sahl, Linda Sahl and Mark Walker.
Steve Bjelland won the Kenyon Country Club Championship with a respectable score of 141 over 36 holes. Runner-up in the Championship Flight was Stan Neseth with a 149. Lyle Canton finished third with a 150.