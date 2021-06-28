June 1946
Young people from Holden and Dale Lutheran congregations went to Bible Camp at Green Lake. Those attending included Paul Jorstad, Duwain and Clayton Vangsness, Judy Voxland, Shirley Broin, Marilyn Flom, Louise Tongen, Marie Musgjerd, Evelyn Voxland, Patricia Wickum, Oryen Peterson, and James Overby.
Arrangements are now being completed for the 90th anniversary of the Nerstrand Methodist Church. A three-day anniversary celebration is planned with Rev. Charles Crouch in charge of the observance assisted by numerous committees.
June 1961
Kenyon High School Class of 1951 held its 10th reunion at the VFW Auditorium. James Sands served as master of ceremonies for a short program. The class will and prophecy were read by Carol Halvorson Felton and Jean Rud Wallaker. Prizes went to Helen Hegvik Smerika for coming from the most significant distance, International Falls. Harvey Derscheid was the most recently married. Carol Halvorson Felton longest married. James Sands received the bachelor prize, and Jean Lee, Victoria Jacobson, and JoAnn Jenson single girls, and Duane Swanson for having the largest family.
Pfisters defeated Pure Oil in Adult Softball. Jim Foss was the winning pitcher. Bob Aaker led the Pfister attack with a triple and a home run. Jim Frigaard had a double and a home run. Ron Frigaard was the pitcher of record for Pure Oil. Ron Greseth was three for four, while Dick Anderson and Paul Voxland each had two hits for Pure Oil. Layne Buckingham hit a homerun for Pure Oil.
June 1971
Guests of Mark Olson on the “Happy Hour” televised on WTCN, Channel 11, in honor of his sixth birthday were Darren Kalvig, Rona Hagberg, Jon and Jay Kindseth, Barbie Groth, and Brent Ashland.
Her eyes welled up with tears, and she had a quiver in her voice as Ronny Gomez bid farewell to her host family, the John Kvittem family, and friends at a picnic held in her honor at Nerstrand Woods State Park. Ronny is returning to her home in San Juan, Costa Rica, after spending the last year in the Kenyon area.