Nancy Erickson and Seth Johnson, of West Concord, recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the end of fall semester 2019. Erickson received an Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences degree, and Johnson earned high honors in both an Associate of Applied Science, Health Information Technology degree and a Coding Specialist diploma.
The College's Commencement Ceremony will be held May 14 in the Regional Sports Center. Fall 2019 graduates will be recognized, along with spring and summer 2020 candidates.