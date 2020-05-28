The health and safety of Goodhue County residents and employees continues to be the top priority for Goodhue County. As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, Goodhue County continues to remain open but with modifications to the way services are provided to protect the public and our employees. County residents are urged to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and follow Governor's orders.
Starting 8 a.m. June 1, 2020, Goodhue County will provide face-to-face services by appointment. Walk-up services remain suspended, and buildings will not be reopened to the public at this time. Citizens will be asked health screening questions before being allowed to enter any county facility. Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when entering the county buildings.
Services to be provided by appointment include the following:
Public Services
• Permits (including: building, zoning, well and septic Consultation)
• On-site passport (Requires approval from the Federal Government), marriage applications, vital Records and record research
• Property taxation and records
• Access to real estate document research
• Cash property tax payments
• Driver’s licenses and title transfers (Both subject to State of MN guidelines)
• Candidate filing
Health and Human Services
• Social Services — Children, family and adult
• Economic Assistance — Income maintenance and child support
• Public Health — WIC, immunizations, family home visiting, waiver services
Court Services
• Probation
During this period, many Goodhue County employees will continue to telework. Staff located in Goodhue County facilities shall maintain social distancing, be requested to wear masks when distancing is not possible, and will be self-screened on a daily basis. Modifications to promote public safety have been made to the facilities, including: barriers at counters, waiting room layouts and floor markers.
Statewide COVID-19 Hotlines have been created and are open daily: For health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 – available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; for schools and childcare questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504 – available Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residence questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residence questions – available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) has also opened a local COVID-19 Hotline which is for residents looking for information regarding COVID-19. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be accessed by calling 651-385- 2000.
For more information on COVID-19, the County has a COVID-19 webpage at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to go to the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Facebook page, facebook.com/gchhs and the Goodhue County website, co.goodhue.mn.us for local information. See co.goodhue.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/19944/GC-Preparedness-Plan for a link to the Goodhue County Preparedness Plan and co.goodhue.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/19946/English-Health-Screening for health screening before attending an appointment. Residents can also find human services related program changes due to COVID-19 at mn.gov/dhs/covid-19. For mental health related crisis contact SE Minnesota Mobile Crisis Line at 1-844-274-7472 or see crisis2southeastmn.com.
Goodhue County contacts — Health and Human Services: 651-385-3200; Law Enforcement Center: 651-267-2600; Public Works: 651-385-3025; Government Center: 651-385-3000 and Justice Center: 651-267-4800.