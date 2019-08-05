Are you looking to achieve homeownership and not sure where to start? Call the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority for more information on the First Time Homebuyer Program or the Section 8 Homeownership Program.
Currently, first-time homebuyer funds are available for residents of Goodhue, Wabasha and Winona counties (excluding the cities of Red Wing and Winona). The mortgage offered is a 15 or 30-year, fixed interest rate loan.
Qualified, first-time homebuyers, who meet established income limits, may also be eligible to receive down payment or closing cost assistance. Funds are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Funds may be used for the purchase of a new or existing home up to $271,100. Interest rates change often; call to check the latest rate. To obtain a list of local participating lenders and interest rates, contact SEMMCHRA and talk with Tressa at 651-565-2638, ext. 204 or email lsauke@scmmchra.org.
SEMMCHRA also offers a Section 8 Homeownership Program. Qualifying participants can use their Housing Choice Voucher to assist in meeting their monthly mortgage payment.
Participants must be a current Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher recipient for one year and be in good standing. Households must also have at least one member working 30 hours per week, except for elderly and disabled families. They must also be mortgage ready and pre-approved by a lender.
For more information or to see if you qualify, contact Emily Laffrenzen at 651-565-2638, ext. 209 or email elaffrenze n@scmmcbra.org.
Visit semmclu-a.org and click on the housing tab and select homeownership for more information. This is an equal housing opportunity.