The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which may help patients actively fighting the virus. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Kenyon
Monday, Feb. 1 — 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 — 8:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, 400 Sixth St.
Pine Island
Monday, Feb. 15 — 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church Pine Island, 214 Third St. SW.
Red Wing
Tuesday, Feb. 2 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at YMCA Red Wing, 434 Main St.
Thursday, Feb. 11 — 1 to 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 615 W Fifth St.
Friday, Feb. 12 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 615 W Fifth St.
Welch
Tuesday, Feb. 9 — 1 to 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road.