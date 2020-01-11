The Land Stewardship Project’s Farm Transition Planning Workshop Series provides an opportunity to reflect on the future as well as to do some active planning. The workshop will be held on three Saturdays: Feb. 1 and 22, and March 14 at First Presbyterian Church of Red Wing, 503 W. Sixth St., Red Wing.
The three full-day sessions build on one another, so attendance at all three ensures the greatest understanding and planning opportunities. The cost for the workshop series is $200 per family.
“It is never too early to start thinking about your farm transition,” said Karen Stettler, who works on farm transition issues for the Land Stewardship Project. “This workshop series will provide an opportunity to join with other farmers who are pondering their next transition steps and to develop goals while assessing future financial considerations.”
Presenters at the workshop will include other area farmers who are implementing a farm transition plan, as well as professionals representing the legal, financial and healthcare fields as they relate to agricultural businesses. Workshop participants will have an opportunity to begin engaging in the planning process as well as learn about resources for continuing the process after the workshop has ended.
For more information and to register, contact the Land Stewardship Project’s Karen Stettler at 507-523-3366 or stettler@landstewardshipproject.org. More details on transitioning the farm to the next generation can be found at landstewardshipproject.org.