May 1946
The annual Junior/Senior Banquet and Prom was held in the high school gymnasium.
Decorations followed a circus theme. The program also followed a circus motif with Gaylord Underdahl of the junior class acting as ringmaster.
Judith Voxland gave a welcome to the seniors, with Doris Hope giving the response. The senior class history was read by Doris Kyllo, the class will by Wayne Kispert, and the class prophecy by Paul Kramer.
Dancing followed the banquet with music furnished by the Swinging Scots, an orchestra from Macalester College.
The Northside Sluggers defeated the South Side Squirts in a local teenage baseball game 17-10.
Billy Maus pitched for the Northside, with Dick Werdahl pitching for the Southerners. Billy’s battery mate was Bobby Frigaard. Bobby Reko was the catcher for Dick. The Sluggers lived up to their name, with Merton Urness, Arnold Satter, and Billy Maus hitting home runs. Dick Werdahl had a home run for the Squirts.
May 1961
Cheryl Vermilyea has been named valedictorian of the 1961 Senior Class of Kenyon High School. Lois Estrem is the salutatorian of the class. Commencement exercises are scheduled for June 5, with Dr. Carl H. Lundquist, president of Bethel College, serving as commencement speaker.
The Junior/Senior Banquet and Prom was held in the high school auditorium. Tom Lieb and Stevie Voxland were chosen as the king and queen of the prom.
At a special meeting of the village council, Vance Mills was hired as the new police chief with the council instruction to enforce the parking laws. Mills was instructed to eliminate double parking laws and enforce the two-hour parking limit on Main Street.
May 1971
The FHA Mother-Daughter Installation Banquet was held in the high school cafeteria. Jackie Bergh, the president, opened the program with Gail Bonhus welcoming all in attendance. Grant Meese, FFA President, gave a short hello. The boys’ quartet of Brad Nesseth, Jon Albright, Dave Jorstad, and Mark Rodde sang several numbers that were enjoyed by all.
Mark Rodde took medalist honors at the Hiawatha Valley Conference golf meet at Cannon Falls to lead Kenyon to a second-place finish behind Lake City. Rodde’s 34 was followed by Steve Bjelland’s 41, Dan Canton’s 46, and David Jorstad’s 44.