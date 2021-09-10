What you need to know
From Goodhue County Health & Human Services mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines.
mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.
The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. If you received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you should get the same product for your second shot.
Breakthrough cases happen when people who are fully vaccinated still test positive for COVID-19. This is normal. No vaccine is 100% effective.
Even though breakthrough cases might happen more as variants circulate, fully vaccinated people are much less likely to get really sick or need hospitalization, so the vaccines are working! This is extremely important to make sure hospitals have enough beds for everyone and people who need emergency care can find it quickly.
Facts about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
• They cannot give someone COVID-19 — mRNA vaccines do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19.
• They do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way — mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is kept. The cell breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon after it is finished using the instructions.
• mRNA vaccines are new, but not unknown — Researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades. mRNA vaccines have been studied before for flu, Zika, rabies, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). As soon as the necessary information about the virus that causes COVID-19 was available, scientists began designing the mRNA instructions for cells to build the unique spike protein into an mRNA vaccine.