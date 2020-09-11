Live Well Goodhue County and Channel One Regional Food Bank will be hosting a pop-up food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Cannon Valley Fairground, 800 N Ninth St., Cannon Falls. This event is free and open to anyone in Goodhue County who is experiencing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families will drive through and receive three types of boxes: assorted dairy, assorted fresh produce and assorted frozen protein. Live Well Goodhue County and Channel One have collaborated to host two food distributions in Red Wing and one in Cannon Falls already this summer and distributed food to 225 households at each event.
Volunteers are needed to help load food boxes into vehicles during this drive through food distribution. Those interested in helping out may sign up at bit.ly/cannonvalley.