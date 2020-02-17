A workshop entitled, From Entomology to Economics: Building Soil Health with Jonathan Lundgren," will be offered by the Land Stewardship Project (LSP) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Lion’s Community Center, 105 Broadway St., Goodhue.
It will feature presentations by Lundgren and a panel featuring southeastern Minnesota farmers. The cost is $15 per person — $10 for an additional farm partner and $30 per family — which includes a noon meal featuring a local foods lunch catered by Bridget’s.
Registration is required by March 3, by contacting LSP’s Alex Romano at 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org.
Lundgren will present on his team’s efforts to:
• Research ecologically-based pest and farm management solutions that reduce disturbance and increase biodiversity.
• Educate farmers, the public and future scientists on regenerative farming practices.
• Address the financial feasibility of regenerative agricultural practices on a working farm.