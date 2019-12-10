December 1944
The first six grades of Kenyon School will participate in the Christmas operetta “She Didn’t Believe.” Leading parts will be played by Helen Jean Hegvik as Dorothy and James Sands and Richard Werdahl as two elves.
From the Kenyon Hi-lites: As you know, the senior class is losing one of its classmates, Kermit Flom. In his interview he said he hoped they would put him in the Navy then he would leave in March and go to Great Lakes for training. Kermit’s pet-peeve is Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m. when he will be inducted. His favorite pastime is sleeping. He loves to hunt and play pool. His favorite class is bookkeeping. He likes blonds and dislikes redheads. After the war his ambition is to be a civilian.
December 1959
Miss Eloyce Hugelen, Kenyon High School vocal music instructor, will present three large groups in a Christmas program. Besides the large several small ensembles will also sing. Among them a girls trio of Virginia Hennen, Lois Derscheid, and Jane Jacobson; a girls sextette of Jaci Langness, Stevie Voxland, Helen Luebke, Judy Olson, Nancy Meyer, and Sharon Quam and a boys quartet of Donald Haugen, Charles Sands, Ronald Raabolle, and Tom Parsons.
During the Boy Scout Court of Honor three Explorers received merit badges. Fred Barsness received badges for cooking and hiking, Kendall Ellingson received badges for nature, canoeing, and hiking and Tom Finseth received badges for cooking and hiking.
December 1969
Steve Weisbecker of Kenyon High School was named to the first WCCO All-State Basketball Team of the week of the 1969-70 season.
Gaylord Brobeck and Lars Kildahl, golf diehards, defied the calendar and played golf at the Kenyon Country Club. The calendar showed Dec. 1 but Gaylord and Lars said it was like a September day.