The following local students have been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Madison following the spring 2019 semester:
Theodore Lucas, College of Letters and Science, Ben Mohlke, College of Letters and Science, and Annika Peterson, College of Agricultural & Life Science. Evan McNamara, College of Engineering, were named to the dean's honor list.
University of Wisconsin-Madison student Carlee Malueg, of West Concord, also earned a spot on the school's dean's list. Malueg studies in the School of Education. Lizzy Sauer, of Faribault, who studies with the College of Letters and Science, was another student named to the dean's list.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.