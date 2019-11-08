Join K-W Schools in honoring all who have served Monday Nov. 11.
The K-W Middle/High School assembly starts at 10 a.m., while the Elementary School assembly begins at 1 p.m. Both will involve the Color Guard, readings and songs from students.
In addition to Veterans Day assemblies, the first annual Pyramid Concert, titled "Americans We" will be held at 7 p.m. in the K-W Middle/High School.
Vocal and instrumental music students in grades two through 12 participated in the concert while celebrating the United States, the community and those among us who have served in the nation’s armed forces.