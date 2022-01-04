Happy Birthday to my niece, Lauren Aase, who has a birthday on Jan. 5. Also, her son, Henry, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 8, which also happens to be David and Lauren’s wedding anniversary. So there will be a lot of celebrating going on this week at their house!
Also Happy Birthday wishes to Jeff Derscheid who is celebrating his birthday this week. Have a great day, Jeff.
Parker Jeseritz, grandson of Dan and Carol Aase, swam his very first, first place finish in the 100 yard backstroke for varsity swimming last week! He swam the race in 1 minute and 2 seconds! That is amazing, Parker! Parker also finished in second place in the 500 yard freestyle event. He made the local newspaper in Cottage Grove, and I told him he’d make the Kenyon Leader as well. Congrats, Parker!
Jon and Jodi Aase tried their luck at making lefse before Christmas this year. They were well-prepared, having bought all the necessary equipment for the task. They did a great job, and Carol said the lefse was delicious. The kids said it was a lot of work, and they’re not sure how Julie made over 200 dozen lefse this year. It’s great to have the next generation learn how to make that delicious treat! Good job, you guys!
Bob went fishing the other day and caught a 31-inch northern. That’s a big fish in my book, as I’ve never caught any kind of a big fish. Maybe I’ll have to tag along with him some time when he goes ice fishing. Hahaha!
With the extremely cold weather this weekend, Moland decided to cancel Worship services on Sunday. Jan. 9, there will be no services, but on Jan. 16, we will have Pastor Deborah Lyanga lead us in Worship and Holy Communion, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. that day.
It was a busy day of Christmas cookie making at Carol’s house last week. She and her granddaughter, Haidyn, spent the day making Spritz cookies, using Carol’s mom’s Spritz press. We used to always make Spritz cookies for Christmas, but I’m not even sure where Mom’s press is. I better hunt that up for Christmas next year. Karyn and Greg Jeseritz hosted Christmas Eve for their family. Everyone was there to celebrate the holiday, along with Tyler’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Tyler.
Gary and Annette Peters hosted a small group of friends on New Year’s Eve. We had fun playing cards, catching up, and ringing in the New Year with a glass of champagne! Thanks for the fun time!
Helen Haugen hosted a group of “good old friends” on New Year’s Day. Shirley, Cheryl, Karen, Helen, and myself had a really good time. Lots of great munchies were shared, and Helen made some delicious wild rice soup and chili! Thanks, Helen. It was really fun getting together and reliving all the crazy things we used to do!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.