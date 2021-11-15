The Holden Hi Lites 4-H Club monthly meeting was held on Sunday, Nov. 7. We started our meeting off with an icebreaker challenge (The Cold Wind Blows). Then we were reminded to register online and to pay dues to Kendra Reed club treasurer. A motion was made and passed to donate to the Held Bus drive. There was a council report on the county council meeting.
Demonstrations were presented by Jimmy May with an electrical soldering project and Brady Wetzstein with a homemade dots pretzel recipe. After the meeting was adjourned we made holiday cards for the military veterans. Our December meeting will have a bingo event. December servers and demonstrations are the Vold, Reed, and Richards families. New members are always welcome.
—Reported by Samantha Boyum