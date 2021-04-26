April 1946
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings, “While we’re on the subject of school days, I wonder what’s become of the barefoot boy. You seldom see one anymore. One of the greatest honors of the school year was to be the first to go barefoot in the spring. Leonard Vold used to win quite handily year in and year out by tossing away his shoes as soon as the snow left the ground.
Sgt. Rudolph Voxland received his Army discharge at Camp McCoy, Wis. He was in active service for more than 41 months. Thirteen of those months were spent overseas with the Ninth Infantry Division in Germany.
April 1961
What is believed to be a record in State Speech Contest annul was set by Miss Stevie Voxland when she was awarded a Superior rating at the Minnesota State Speech Contest for the third consecutive year. Each year she has competed in a different category with extemporaneous manuscript reading her choice this year.
The Kenyon FFA Star Farmers award winners are Rodney Rauk, Bernard Overby, Lloyd Kispert, and George Voxland. Earl Fredrickson is the Star Green Hand award winner.
April 1971
Marilyn Houglum has been selected by the Joseph Gates Post 78 American Auxiliary as the 1971 Girls State representative from Kenyon High School.
Jim Sviggum and Grant Meese served as masters of ceremonies for the twenty-third annual FFA Banquet. Virgil Slater, Roger Olson, and Eugene Richner received honorary chapter farmer degrees. Gail Haugen was named the Chapter Sweetheart.