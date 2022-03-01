Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Community Education was one of 17 recipients of the 2022 Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant. K-W'S Community Education department was awarded $7,450 for wrap around programming to accommodate 3 year olds, with a focus on social-emotional skills.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), recently approved the grants totaling $220,818, impacting 3,562 young children. This special grant program helps fund early care and education wrap around services for children birth to age eight from underserved and diverse populations in SMIF’s 20-county region.
SMIF received funding from MDE on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for this program. The GEER Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic. Wrap around services, a system of care management which supports children in all aspects of life, are one of many education services that the GEER Fund supports. As a leader for more than three decades in the early childhood field, SMIF was awarded this funding in order to disperse grants to organizations in SMIF's region. Since 2021, SMIF has awarded 45 organizations a total of $590,818 through this program.
Surrounding recipients included the following:
$20,000 to Jeremiah Program (Rochester) to increase access to high-quality early childhood education for children of low-income single mothers and underserved populations.
$17,000 to Kasson-Mantorville Schools to effectively reach the growing need for additional mental health support for children and their families.
$10,000 to Northfield Public Schools Community Education to maintain the operation of and continuity of services for early care.
$10,000 to Red Cottage Montessori School (Red Wing) to train and develop self-regulation, social skills and pre-academic skills for all children.
“These organizations are providing critical services to the young children in southern Minnesota,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood at SMIF. “We are honored to once again partner with MDE and the GEER Fund to support the children and families who rely on these organizations for their overall well-being.”
In addition to the grants, hundreds of early learning books were distributed to many of these organizations, thanks to a partnership with ABDO Publishing.