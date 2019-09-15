The American Conservative Union Foundation last week released its ratings of the 2019 legislative session. They also presented awards to several legislators to recognize their excellent representation of Minnesotans on a variety of topics including responsible spending, limited government, and protecting citizen’s rights. State Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing) received an 82% score from ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability and an award highlighting his commitment to conservative principles last session.
CLA reviews each key piece of legislation voted on in both branches of the legislature to determine the member’s score. Goggin’s strong conservative record earned him this honor.
“Our district is always first in my mind when it comes time to vote,” said Goggin. “I am honored by this award from ACUF and I am thankful for the involvement of every constituent who reaches out to me with their opinions and ideas. With your input, I can confidently advocate for the things that will help our communities thrive so our district can continue to be a place where people want to work, raise their families, and retire.”