November 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Teigen were informed by the War Department, their son, 1st Lt. Harland Teigen, pilot in the Army Air Corps, was reported missing over Italy in Oct. Lt. Teigen, a Kenyon High School graduate, had been participating in several missions over Germany and other enemy occupied territory.
Kenyon’s Foo Kispert was part of the University of Minnesota’s upset victory over Indiana. Kispert scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak and kicked the extra point to give the Gophers a 19-14 victory.
November 1959
Army Pfc. Harl Burzlaff of West Concord recently participated in an artillery firing demonstration conducted in Germany in conjunction with ceremonies welcoming Lt. Gen. Guy S. Melroy as the new Commander of the VII Corps.
Sheriff Paul Zillgiit is investigating several complaints regarding the killing of sheep recently in the county. The latest report involved the killing of five sheep on the Olaf Peterson farm in Cherry Grove Township. In addition to the five killed another 15 were injured to the extent they may not survive. Zillgiit said farmers who find stray dogs molesting livestock on their property have the authority to shoot the dogs.
November 1969
An interesting basketball season will get underway when Coach Hested takes the Viking cagers to Wanamingo for the traditional opener with the Bulldogs. For the first time in the recollection of Kenyon basketball history there will be six players over six feet tall. They are Steve Weisbecker, Wendy Ring, Brad Nesseth, Phil Maring, Ross Hiner and Steve Bjelland.
Aspelund Ever Readies held their November meeting in the Holden Lutheran Church parlors. Awards were presented to members. Demonstrations were given by Sheree Soine on ‘Making a Snowball Tree” and Ann Teigen on “Making Skirts from Leftover Material.” Lunch was served by the Rev. Clifford Schroeder and L.D. Vangsness families.