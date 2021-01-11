As part of its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota is awarding a total of $20,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations in the region.
One of those nonprofits includes United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties in partnership with Allies of Human Rights, which received $5,000 to support the Waking Up Red Wing program, focused on education and understanding of inclusion.
Funding for these grants comes from Mayo Clinic's newly established EverybodyIN Fund for Change. Last summer, Mayo Clinic staff contributed nearly $89,000 to the fund with the goal of supporting efforts to advance racial equity. Mayo Clinic's match brought the fund's total to $200,000. More than 100 organizations located in communities that Mayo Clinic serves applied for the grant funding.
"We were inspired as we read about many wonderful programs serving our communities, as well as plans for new initiatives to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "We are very pleased to announce the organizations selected by our three Mayo Clinic sites and four Mayo Clinic Health System regions."