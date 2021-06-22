Mitchell Hannover, of West Concord, was one of four recipients of the 2021 Cemstone Companies scholarship.
The Cemstone Companies Scholarship Fund was established in 1998 to assist employees and their qualified children to further their education beyond high school. Each year, scholarships are offered for undergraduate study in an accredited two or four year college, university or vocational-technical college.
“Our family values this scholarship opportunity to support higher education for our employees and their children. We are extremely proud of this year’s recipients and know they will be successful in their upcoming school years. As a family owned business, I am pleased to say we are committed to building the future together with our employees.” H.T. Becken, chief executive officer.