The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15
Cannon Falls
Monday, Oct. 11 — 2-7 p.m., St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 7459 Highway 19 Blvd.
Faribault
Sunday, Oct. 3 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Thursday, Oct. 7 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Faribault Lodge #2098 Loyal Order of Moose, 1810 NW 4th St.
Monday, Oct. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Sterling Pharmacy, 430 2nd Ave. NW
Friday, Oct. 15 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW
Kenyon
Monday, Oct. 4 —1-7 p.m., St Michaels Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.
Wanamingo
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Noon-6 p.m., Community Center, 401 Main St.
Welch
Friday, Oct. 29 — 1-7 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road
Zumbrota
Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Noon-6 p.m., VFW, 21 E. 1st St.