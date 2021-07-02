Minnesota Dairy Bowl Team Members Alexis and Caleigh Hoefs (Le Sueur County) and Matthew and Evelyn Scheffler (Goodhue County) competed in the National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl June 21-24.
The National Dairy Bowl Contest is a premier event designed to test the knowledge of youth. A press release states it is one of the nation's most challenging contests for dairy industry youth and it attracts young people from throughout the United States. Dairy Bowl provides an environment in which youth, ages 9-21, have an opportunity to test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising and the Holstein breed.
The Dairy Bowl is held annually at the National Holstein Convention, which rotates location each year. Holstein Association USA is a nonprofit membership organization of over 7,500 youth members with strong interest in raising, breeding and milking Holstein cattle. Holstein Association USA is the world's largest dairy cattle breed organization and is headquartered in Brattleboro, Vermont.