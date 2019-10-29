The composite score ACT (American College Test) for the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School class of 2019 was 22.
According to the K-W Guidance Department, that significantly exceeds the state average of 21.4. The district provides a free administration of the ACT or other appropriate test for its students each spring.
It is worth noting that Minnesota has the highest composite score in the country for states in which 90% or more of the students participate in the ACT. This performance combined with a five-year average on-time graduation rate over 95% demonstrates the readiness of K-W students for the career pathways that are important to them, according to counselors.
This school year K-W students have access to; Four College in the Schools, 12 Advanced Placement or CLEP, and 12 Technical College courses all on site. These complement a full range of arts and technical instruction, two world languages and work transition opportunities.
To highlight the end of College Knowledge Month, Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving their application fees from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.