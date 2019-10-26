Highway 57 motorists north of Mantorville near Berne will no longer encounter a detour as construction crews have finished replacing the three bridges that were part of the project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Icon Constructors of Mabel, Minn., a MnDOT contractor, replaced three bridges along Highway 57 between Mantorville and Wanamingo. The bridges are over the North Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River, Middle Fork Zumbro River and Milliken Creek.
Motorists still may encounter workers doing clean-up work at the project site through the next week.
To learn more about other projects in southeastern Minnesota, visit our projects web page at: dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects.html
You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota on our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/