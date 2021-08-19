Goodhue County Health & Human Services states the Delta variant is more contagious than previous COVID-19 strains and may cause more than twice as many infections. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, health officials encourage all to wear a mask indoors in public — vaccinated or not.
The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to prevent disease and death. How good are the vaccines at doing all of this with Delta? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just released data that shows an 8-fold reduction in the development of any symptomatic disease secondary to Delta. For hospitalization, it is a 25-fold reduction. For death, it is also 25 times. If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, get vaccinated as soon as you can.
Why do I need to wear a mask if I am vaccinated?
While vaccines offer strong protection from infection, health officials say Delta is so contagious it is still possible for a vaccinated person to catch and spread the virus. An infected, vaccinated person can be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and still transmit this very infectious virus to others. Residents are being asked to wear a mask to primarily protect others. The vaccine alone cannot stop the virus transmission cycle when there is a lot of virus in the community within unprotected persons.