The December meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H club was on December 12 was at Wanamingo Community Center at 6:30 PM. Secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved. There was a demonstration done by Cora Foss on how to make coconut cream pie. We collected toys for tots. We made snow man soup and wrapped presents for Adopt a family. Then we played an officer lead white elephant game where we exchanged gifts with one another. The next meaning is on January 9 at 3:30 PM. We will be playing Broomball at Kenyon Depot park.
Submitted by Matthew Scheffler