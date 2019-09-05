Celebrating the Society: 150 Years at Goodhue County History Center exhibit is officially open in the center lobby.
The exhibit showcases some of GCHS’s most interesting stories and items. This addition to the museum is open through mid-November.
GCHS Stories: Taste and Sounds of the Civil War
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12
Cost: $5 members, $7 non-members
Enjoy this hands - on - approach to a discussion of the Civil War from the Anoka County Historical Society. An authentically costumed presenter will share artifacts, music and a special taste of a soldier's typical fare. People of all ages will gain a basic understanding of the Civil War through stories of Minnesota troops and their misconceptions , adventures, and disappointments during the turbulent years of war.
History Cruise
3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
Tickets: $25
Join author and historian Fred Johnson aboard the Pearl of the Lake for a history of Frontenac.
Tickets are available online for both events at goodhuecountyhistory.org or by calling Goodhue County History Center at 651-388-6024