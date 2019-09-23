The Kenyon High School Class of 1969 and former teachers gathered at the Kenyon Country Club on Sept. 13 to celebrate its 50-year reunion. Pictured, from left, are, front, Pete Christensen, Ralph Hagberg, Allen Hoversten and John Shelstad. Second row, Roslyn (Quam) Brandt, Sharon (Nystuen) Lowe, Sandra Vold, Stephanie (Bonhus) Meinke, Kathy (Severson) Hogy, Pat (Arndt) McMahan, Muriel (Flom) Hogan and Debbie (Berg) Sviggum. Third row, Claire Stolee, Ron Hoverstad, Linda (Sahl) Bennett, Rita (Ring) Harty, Bev (Floren) Wiuff, Bonnie (Dahl) Benson, Lois (Jacobson) Klein, Judy (Wachter) Hazel, Terry Peach and Stuart Mills. Fourth row, Tony Nerud, Mark Jarstad, Steve Nesseth, Ron Schroeder, Jim Meyer, Al Caron, Bill Parsons, Dave Sievers and Steve Sviggum. The celebration continued the next day with a luncheon cruise on the Mississippi. (Photo courtesy of Bob Meinke)