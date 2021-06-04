Victor Martinez of Kenyon and Anja Black of Dennison were named to the North Dakota State University spring 2021 dean's list.
A student must earn a 3.50 GPA or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
