Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band students host an event, "Cemetery Stories," at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, 6949 30th Ave. Blvd, Kenyon.
Attendees are invited to enjoy an evening of stories highlighting unique historical figures from the Kenyon-Wanamingo area who are buried at Holden Lutheran Cemetery.
High School students will enact these characters in a very personal way at the grave site of each of the deceased. In addition to hearing riveting stories from the grave, the audience will be treated to hot apple cider, treats and some live music.
A free will offering will be collected to support students who are going to Nashville and St. Louis this spring.