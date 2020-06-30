The following local students were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth's dean's list spring semester 2020:
Kenyon — Emily L Rechtzigel
Wanamingo — Allison R Timbeross
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
