Jenna McCarthy and Madeline McCauley of Kenyon were named to the spring 2019 high honor list at Minnesota State University, Mankato for achieving a 4.0 grade point average. McKenna Weyandt and McKenna Rubin of West Concord were named to the honor list for earning a grade point average of 3.5–3.99.
Local students make honor lists at Minnesota State University Mankato
