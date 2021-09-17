Annual Goodhue County Summit Housing Webinar Series take place at 9 a.m. every Wednesday beginning Sept. 29 through Nov. 10:
Sept. 29 — 2020 Housing Study Review and Affordable Housing. Mary Bujold (Maxfield Research) & Tom O'Neil (Colliers Mortgage).
Oct. 6 — Alternative Construction Options, Lee Burgum (EPS Building Systems).
Oct. 13 — Community Zoning Alternatives (Tiny Homes). Matt Thornhill (Cozy Home Community), Randy Jones (Incredible Tiny Homes) and Jamie Stolpestad (Yard Homes MN).
Oct. 20 — Small Cities Development Program for Housing Rehab & Housing/Land Trusts. Karen Ducharme (SEMMCHRA); Randall Hemmerlin (Housing Consultant) and Shirley Lee (First Homes of Rochester).
Oct. 27 — Incentives, Tax credits. Leah Hall (Three Rivers) and Andy Baartman (Keller-Baartman Properties).
Nov. 3 — County-wide available property listing.
Nov. 10 — Homelessness in Goodhue County.
Free to attend. All sessions will last approximately 60 minutes. Register for any of the webinars by searching "Goodhue County Housing Summit" at www.eventbrite.com.
Any questions should be directed to Mitch Massman at mitch.massman@cedausa or 507-450-0095.