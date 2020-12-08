Goodhue County Historical Society's December history break features speaker Frederick Johnson on woman's suffrage and the new woman from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88337710939.
As the 20th century dawned, the decades-long drive for the vote was a major factor, but far from the only one, in the broader Woman’s Rights Movement. The emerging “new woman,” notes one historian, “always referred to women who exercised control over their own lives be it personal, social or economic.” Such independent-minded, well-educated women, encouraged by progress in the suffrage movement, shattered strict the Victorian Era’s strict behavioral standards. From the independence they demanded, the clothes they wore, and the causes for which they fought, to the personal freedom they brandished, these women expected no less than civil and personal rights equal to those of men.