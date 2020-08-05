Whitney Canton and Alex Christianson, of Minnetonka, are engaged to be married Aug. 29, 2020 at Buffalo Ridge Resort in Gary, South Dakota. Following the wedding, the couple will relocate to reside in Marshall.
Parents of the bride-to-be are Rick and Linda Canton of Pine Island. Parents of the groom-to-be are Jim and Kim Christianson of Marshall.
Whitney is a 2009 graduate of Pine Island High School and a 2013 graduate of College of Saint Benedict with a degree in environmental studies. She is employed at Dahl Consulting in Roseville.
Alex is a 2007 graduate of Marshall High School and a 2012 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato with a degree in finance. He is employed at PreferredOne in Golden Valley.