September 1944
Rev. and Mrs. William Koring were recognized at a farewell service for their 41 years of ministry at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church and St. Matthew’s Church in Kenyon.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Saugen of Skyberg received a report that their son, Flight Officer Robert Saugen, is a prisoner of war in Germany. The news came less than two weeks after special memorial services had been conducted for him at Hegre Church. Flight Officer Saugen was originally reported killed in action over Germany on July 7, 1944.
September 1959
Goodhue County 4-H members gave a good accounting of themselves at the Minnesota State Fair. James Foss was runner-up in the Dairy Achievement as well as the champion exhibitor of the purebred Milking Short Horn. Marie Jarvinen, Zumbrota, won the grade Guernsey Championship and Carolyn Henry of West Concord received reserve champion Ayrshire.
Dr. L. E. Jacobson has purchased the Andrew Boyum property on Forest St. and will build a dental clinic there this fall. The Boyum property is currently occupied by a frame building, which will be raised to make way for the brick clinic building.
September 1969
At the Cannon Falls Cross Country meet Kenyon took first place as a team. Bruce Vermilyea took individual honors followed by teammates Phil Maring, Steve Marcuson, Mark Wrolstad, and Gaylen Lenway.
Sgt. Thomas Wrolstad is stationed in Vietnam as a gunner section chief on a 105 howitzer.
Third Class Donald R. Trapp, USN, is serving with the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 53 at Camp Haskins North near Da Nang, Vietnam.