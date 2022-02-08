Minnesota residents are eligible to apply for Lawns to Legumes cost-share funding of up to $300 to create pollinator habitat in their yards. The application period is open until Feb. 15, 2022, and applicants will be chosen in March. Applications will be chosen through a randomized drawing, though priority will be given to projects within higher priority areas (see priority map), and to equitable geographic distribution. If you already applied to L2L in a previous funding round and did not receive a grant, you do not need to reapply. Your application will be added to the current application pool.
Please note that applying for Lawns to Legumes cost-share funding does not guarantee you will receive funding. If your application is awarded funding, it will be in the form of a reimbursement. We will work with awardees unable to afford the upfront cost of a project to find a way to still participate in the program.
If you want more information on creating pollinator habitat, Lawns to Legumes provides many free helpful resources. You can check our Lawns to Legumes page, our Grantee page and the Lawns to Legumes page on the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources website. You will find information on types of projects, including pocket gardens, pollinator lawns and meadows and planting trees and shrubs for pollinators, how to design your project, and more.
Lawns to Legumes comes through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Blue Thumb is BWSR’s partner for the individual support part of the program.