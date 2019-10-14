Noble Knights of the Week - Oct. 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Ruby Allen, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Carter Sivahop, first grade, Tony Donkers; Madalyn Lee, first grade, Cathy Stark; and Landon Jarvis, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt. Back, Henry Buchal, third grade, Val Ashland; Tristan Carel, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Stella Haugen, third grade, Rhonda Thesing; Hannah Kruger, fourth grade, Krista Betcher and Natasha Cortes, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. Not pictured is Emmett Peterson, kindergarten, Krista Swanson. (Photo courtesy if Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)
