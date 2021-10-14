The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released the 2022 Medicare Plan Finder information showing South County Health Alliance’s SeniorCare Complete (HMO SNP) plan earned a 5 out of 5-star rating, which is the highest rating possible. CMS scores how well plans perform in several categories, including quality of care and customer service. An overall star rating summarizes the plan’s performance as a whole. A plan can get a rating between 1 and 5 stars. A 5-star rating is considered excellent. Only 74 of 471 similar plans across the United States earned a 5-star rating for 2022.
SeniorCare Complete is part of the Minnesota Senior Health Options (or MSHO) program, which integrates Medicare and Medicaid benefits into one seamless plan. People age 65 and older who have Medicare Parts A and B and Medical Assistance can voluntarily enroll in the plan if they live in the South Country service area. They can enroll in SeniorCare Complete when they become eligible for Medicaid or during the Medicare Open Enrollment which runs from October 15th through December 7th, 2021. For more information about SeniorCare Complete, call 1-866-567-7242 or visit www.mnscha.org. SeniorCare Complete covers medical, dental, and prescription benefits along with care coordination and other services.
“We’ve always been a highly rated plan but always strive to do better. A 5-star rating validates the hard work and dedication of our team and providers to improving the health and member experience of our senior members. It is a tremendous accomplishment, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve done and will continue to do,” says Leota Lind, CEO of South Country.
South Country Health Alliance is a county-based purchasing health plan owned by eight Minnesota counties—Brown, Dodge, Goodhue, Kanabec, Sibley, Steele, Wabasha, and Waseca—in a joint effort to support accessible, quality health care through partnerships with community services and local health care providers for Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees.
For more information about South Country or SeniorCare Complete visit the plan website www.mnscha.org.