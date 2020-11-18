The Kenyon Public Library Board of Trustees has approved to revert to phase 3 of the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan effective Nov. 18, 2020. Phase 3 allows the library to operate under the following guidelines:
• Masks or face coverings are required (see below if you have an exemption)
• All in-person programming is suspended until further notice
• Library building is open to the public, but patrons are asked to limit their time to 10 minutes or less in the library if possible (exceptions for internet users)
• Doors and high contact areas will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes as needed and hand sanitizer will be available
• Library staff will continue to disinfect public computers after each use; only two public computers will be in use to accommodate for social distancing
• Some high touch items from the children’s area will be removed (i.e. puzzles, games, blocks, etc.) Other items in this area will be disinfected after use
• Maximum of 15 people in the library at a time
• Curbside service will still be offered for those that would like to continue to utilize this service. The Library encourages its vulnerable patrons to continue to use this service during this time.
• Regular service hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as well as the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Kenyon Public Library is currently observing library fines and two-week lending periods. The Library will no longer be automatically extending due dates on checked out library materials.
• All library materials can be returned in the drop box located on the front of the library at any time.
• You can still access e-books and e-audiobooks using the mobile apps Libby and OverDrive. If you do not have a library card you can get an instant digital card through the apps.
Kenyon Public Library will operate in phase 3 of its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan until COVID-19 cases either worsen or lessen in the community based on data from MDH and MDE.
Mask Exemption: If you do not have a mask, the Library will provide you with one. If you choose not to wear a mask, or have a medical exemption, the Library will offer you curbside pickup for your library materials, or you may make an appointment for browsing the library during the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to ensure your safety and the safety of other library patrons.